Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 97% But Misses Estimates

Godrej Properties Ltd.'s profit surged in the quarter-ended September, but missed analysts' estimates.

The real estate developer's profit rose 96.8% year-on-year to Rs 333.8 crore for the July-September period, from Rs 72.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. That compares with the Rs 831-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,093 crore, as compared with Rs 343 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated it to be Rs 1,024 crore for the quarter.