Godrej Properties Q1 Results Review: Jefferies Eyes Strong Launch Pipeline, Forecasts Improved Cash Flow

Jefferies has cut its target price for Godrej Properties Ltd., post first-quarter results for fiscal 2025-26, citing a soft start and improvement ahead. The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 3,000 from Rs 3,200. The target price is set at 15 times embedded profit to June 27 pre-sales.

The brokerage noted that 10% sales growth guidance looks achievable given the strong launch pipeline and an upfronted project add. "Operating cash flow and project delivery performance should also improve in quarters ahead, as per seasonality," it added.

The brokerage has changed its FY26/FY27 pre-sales estimates by 0%/+3% and earnings by +12%/+1%, with the FY26 earnings uptick driven by other income.