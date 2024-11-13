Godrej Industries Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 489 Crore

Godrej Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit nearly tripled in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as per the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday.

The holding company of Godrej Group recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 488.86 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 164.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

This marked the second consecutive quarter when the company posted an over twofold growth in its bottomline.

Godrej Industries' revenue during the quarter under review increased by 22% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 4,804.96 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 116% year-on-year to Rs 574.72 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 12% from 6.7% in the year-ago period.