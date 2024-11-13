Godrej Industries Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 489 Crore
Godrej Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit nearly tripled in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as per the financial results declared by the company on Wednesday.
The holding company of Godrej Group recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 488.86 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 164.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
This marked the second consecutive quarter when the company posted an over twofold growth in its bottomline.
Godrej Industries' revenue during the quarter under review increased by 22% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 4,804.96 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 116% year-on-year to Rs 574.72 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 12% from 6.7% in the year-ago period.
According to Godrej Industries, its consumer products arm logged sales amounting to Rs 3,647 crore in the July-September period, with home care business seeing a 12% growth and personal care segment rising by 3%.
The revenue logged by the chemical business arm grew to Rs 819 crore in the second quarter, whereas the total income recorded by the real estate business more than doubled to Rs 1,343 crore, it added.
The quarterly results were declared by Godrej Industries after the market hours. The company's shares were trading lower during the session, with the scrip falling as much as 3.24% during the day to Rs 923 apiece on the NSE. It settled 2.21% lower at Rs 932.85 apiece, compared to a 0.7% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has risen by 39.41% in the last 12 months and by 19.61% on a year-to-date basis.
According to Bloomberg data, the only analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on its stock. The average of 12-month price target implies a potential upside of 16.8%.