NDTV ProfitEarningsGodrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates

Godrej Consumer Products achieved a net profit of Rs 491 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 13% increase compared to the same period last year, as per its latest exchange filing.

24 Oct 2024, 04:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Despite a slight revenue decline to Rs 3,666 crore, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s quarterly performance matched market expectations, maintaining steady growth in profit. (A range of Godrej Consumer products in a basket. Photo source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose 13% on a yearly basis, meeting analysts' estimates.

Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps increased 13.4% over the year earlier to Rs 491 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 499-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue declined 1.77% to Rs 3,666 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 3,631 crore.

Godrej Consumer Q2 FY25 Key Highlights 

  • Revenue up 1.77% at Rs 3,666 crore versus Rs 3,602 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,631 crore).

  • Ebitda up 5.25% to Rs 761 crore versus Rs 723 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 754 crore).

  • Margin up 68 basis points to 20.75% versus 20.07%. (Bloomberg estimate: 20.8%).

  • Net profit up 13.39% to Rs 491 crore versus Rs 433 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 499 crore).

(This is developing story).

