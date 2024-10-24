Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose 13% on a yearly basis, meeting analysts' estimates.
Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps increased 13.4% over the year earlier to Rs 491 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 499-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Its revenue declined 1.77% to Rs 3,666 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 3,631 crore.
Godrej Consumer Q2 FY25 Key Highlights
Revenue up 1.77% at Rs 3,666 crore versus Rs 3,602 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,631 crore).
Ebitda up 5.25% to Rs 761 crore versus Rs 723 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 754 crore).
Margin up 68 basis points to 20.75% versus 20.07%. (Bloomberg estimate: 20.8%).
Net profit up 13.39% to Rs 491 crore versus Rs 433 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 499 crore).
