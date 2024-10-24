Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose 13% on a yearly basis, meeting analysts' estimates.

Consolidated net profit for the maker of Goodknight mosquito repellent and Cinthol soaps increased 13.4% over the year earlier to Rs 491 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 499-crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue declined 1.77% to Rs 3,666 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 3,631 crore.