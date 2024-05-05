Godrej Consumer Products, Lupin, India Bank, Marico Q4 Results Today —Earnings Estimates

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and India Bank will be among the major firms to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the year-ended March 2024 on Monday.

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd., Marico Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Cartrade Tech Ltd., and Arvind Smartspaces Ltd will also be announcing their earnings on Monday.