Godrej Consumer Products, Lupin, India Bank, Marico Q4 Results Today —Earnings Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsGodrej Consumer Products, Lupin, India Bank, Marico Q4 Results Today —Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.

05 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A range of Godrej Consumer products (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A range of Godrej Consumer products (Source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and India Bank will be among the major firms to report their earnings for the fourth quarter of the year-ended March 2024 on Monday.

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd., Marico Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Cartrade Tech Ltd., and Arvind Smartspaces Ltd will also be announcing their earnings on Monday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday:

