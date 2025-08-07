Business NewsEarningsGodrej Consumer Declares Dividend Even As Q1 Profit Remains Flat — Check Record Date, Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Consumer Declares Dividend Even As Q1 Profit Remains Flat — Check Record Date, Other Details

The FMCG major's consolidated bottom line stood at Rs 452.45 crore as against Rs 450.69 crore in the year-ago period.

07 Aug 2025, 04:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Godrej Consumer reports 10% rise in Q1 revenue (Source: Godrej Consumer Products)&nbsp;</p></div>
Godrej Consumer reports 10% rise in Q1 revenue (Source: Godrej Consumer Products) 

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced its quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reported little change in the net profit, as per an exchange filing.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, with its record date fixed as Aug. 13.

The FMCG major's consolidated bottom line stood at Rs 452.45 crore as against Rs 450.69 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue, however, rose 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,661.88 crore from Rs 3,331.58 crore.

Among segments, home care grew by 16% and ⁠personal care grew by 1%.

GCPL Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.9% to Rs 3,661.88 crore versus Rs 3,331.58 crore.

  • Net Profit flat at Rs 452.45 crore versus Rs 450.69 crore.

  • Ebitda down 4% to Rs 694.58 crore versus Rs 724.43 crore.

  • Margin at 19.0% versus 21.7%.

Shares of Godrej Consumer closed 1.45% higher at Rs 1202.6 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: Titan Profit Up 53%, Beatings Estimates; LIC Net Premium Income Rises 5%
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: Titan Profit Up 53%, Beatings Estimates; LIC Net Premium Income Rises 5%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT