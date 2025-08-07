Godrej Consumer Declares Dividend Even As Q1 Profit Remains Flat — Check Record Date, Other Details

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced its quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and reported little change in the net profit, as per an exchange filing.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, with its record date fixed as Aug. 13.

The FMCG major's consolidated bottom line stood at Rs 452.45 crore as against Rs 450.69 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue, however, rose 9.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,661.88 crore from Rs 3,331.58 crore.

Among segments, home care grew by 16% and ⁠personal care grew by 1%.