Godfrey Phillips Q3 Results: Profit Rises 6.6%, Beats Estimates

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.'s third quarter profit rose, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The 24Seven store chain owner's consolidated net profit was up 6.6% at Rs 212.4 crore in the quarter ended December, as compared with Rs 199.2 crore over the same period last year. A consensus of analyst estimates at Bloomberg had forecast it at Rs 190.6 crore.

The company paid an excise duty of Rs 237.9 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 192.5 crore in the third quarter of FY23.