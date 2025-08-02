Godfrey Phillips Q1 Results: Date, Bonus Issue Details, Share Price History And More

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India have risen by 0.16% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the stock has fallen 0.46%, while rising 82.25% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the tobacco stock has rallied 74.85%. Over the past year, shares of the company have increased by 110.46%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,828 apiece on the NSE on July 15, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,965.50 apiece on Aug. 5, 2024.

Godfrey Phillips shares ended 3.36% lower at Rs 8,804.00 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.82% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.