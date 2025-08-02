Godfrey Phillips Q1 Results: Date, Bonus Issue Details, Share Price History And More
The company’s Board of Directors will consider the first-ever bonus issues of shares in the company’s history.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY26 next week. The Modi Enterprises flagship company is one of the major tobacco manufacturers in India. Its important cigarette brands include Marlboro, Four Square, Red & White and Cavanders. Here's everything you need to know about Godfrey Phillips India’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
Godfrey Phillips India Q1FY26 Results Date And Bonus Issue
In a stock exchange filing dated July 28, Godfrey Phillips India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Aug. 4 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The Board of Directors will also consider the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.
"The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th August 2025, inter-alia, to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval, issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 2 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 2 each, to the Equity Shareholders of the Company by capitalization of reserves," the company said in the exchange filing.
Godfrey Phillips India Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company is yet to announce a schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Godfrey Phillips India Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 6.
Godfrey Phillips India Q4FY25 Results
Godfrey Phillips India reported a 30% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 279.61 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 215.12 crore in Q4FY24. Total income jumped 67.8% YoY to Rs 1,965.44 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,171.48 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses increased 75.6% YoY to Rs 1,663.92 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 947.63 crore in Q4FY24.
Godfrey Phillips India Share Price History
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India have risen by 0.16% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last month, the stock has fallen 0.46%, while rising 82.25% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the tobacco stock has rallied 74.85%. Over the past year, shares of the company have increased by 110.46%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 9,828 apiece on the NSE on July 15, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,965.50 apiece on Aug. 5, 2024.
Godfrey Phillips shares ended 3.36% lower at Rs 8,804.00 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.82% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50.