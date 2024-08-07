Godawari Power Board Approves Stock Split
One equity share of the company will be split into five shares.
The board of directors of Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. approved the proposal for a share split on Wednesday. One equity share of the company will be split into five shares.
On approval from shareholders, the face value of equity shares will change to Re 1 per share from the earlier Rs 5 apiece, according to an exchange filing.
The company will hold its annual general meeting on Sept. 21.
Godawari Power Announces Dividend
The board has announced a special dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for fiscal 2025. The company announced the distribution of Rs 16.99 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been set as Aug. 17 and the payment will be made on or before Aug. 28.
Godawari Power Q1 Results
The net profit of the manufacturer of iron ore pellets rose 24.2% year-on-year to Rs 286.9 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates. This compares to Rs 230.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. This was above the Rs 255 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue increased by 1.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,342.48 crore for the three months ended June. Analysts had projected a revenue of Rs 1,680 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 33% year-on-year to Rs 407.63 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 30.4% from 23.1% in the same period in the previous year. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the Ebitda and Ebitda margin at Rs 361 crore and 21.50%, respectively, for the period.
Shares of the company closed 2.77% higher at Rs 1,148.95 apiece, as compared to a 1.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 47.64% year-to-date and 103.81% over the past 12 months.