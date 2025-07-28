Go Digit General Insurance Q1 Results: Profit Up 37%
As of June 30, the firm's assets under management grew 17% to Rs 20,861 crore.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. saw a year-on-year net profit surge at 36.5% in its first quarter of fiscal 2026.
The firm reported a bottom line of Rs 138 crore as compared to Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Go Digit Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Net premium income up 2.3% to Rs 1,865 crore versus Rs 1,824 crore.
Net profit up 36.5% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
As of June 30, 2025, the firm's assets under management grew 17% to Rs 20,861 crore, compared to Rs 17,773 crore as of June 30, 2024.
Its solvency ratio was at 2.27x as of June 30 as against 2.24x as of March 31, 2025, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x, the release said.
Shares of Go Digit General Insurance closed 1.33% lower at Rs 344 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.63% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 2.29% in the last 12 months and risen 8.16% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, seven have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 5%.