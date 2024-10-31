GMR Group Expects Delhi Airport To Turn Profitable In Two Years

The proposed tariff hike will turn the Delhi airport profitable over the next three years, Saurabh Chawla, executive director of finance and strategy at GMR Group told NDTV Profit.

He added that the new tariffs are likely to come into play in the upcoming months and that will help the airport to turn profitable. "FY26, for Delhi airport, may not be fully profitable but we anticipate that FY27 will see it become fully profitable," he said.

According to Chawla, GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd. is on track to clock a 15% revenue growth alongside a 10% passenger traffic surge over the foreseeable future.

"On a conservative basis, this outlook is optimistic, especially since the Delhi tariff (hike) has yet to be notified, which we expect will happen in the next six months," he said.

An optimistic Chawla added, "Currently, the yield per passenger in Delhi is about Rs 150, and we have already invested over Rs 12,000 crore in capital expenditure to expand the Delhi airport. Once the new tariff comes into play, we anticipate a sharp increase, which will be reflected in our numbers next year."