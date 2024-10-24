GMR Airports Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 429 Crore

GMR Airports Ltd.'s net loss widened in the second quarter of this financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The company, which was formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 428.8 crore for the quarter ended September, compared to net loss of Rs 190.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday. This was below the Rs 238 crore loss estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company saw a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 2,495.5 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 2,461 crore. The company had a one-time gain of Rs 109 crore in the second quarter.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 866.9 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 34.7% from 35.2% in the same period the previous year.