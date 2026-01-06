GM Breweries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 91%; Shares Give Up Gains After Hitting Life High

Manufacturer and marketer of alcoholic beverages GM Breweries Ltd.'s profit rises 91% to Rs 42.01 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 21.97 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue advanced by 21.9% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 202.14 crore in comparison to Rs 165.84 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 52.58 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded by 800 basis points to 26% from the earlier 18% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

GM Breweries is one of the largest players in India's country liquor market.