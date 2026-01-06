GM Breweries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 91%; Shares Give Up Gains After Hitting Life High
GM Breweries revenue advanced by 21.9% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 202.14 crore in comparison to Rs 165.84 crore.
Manufacturer and marketer of alcoholic beverages GM Breweries Ltd.'s profit rises 91% to Rs 42.01 crore in the third quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 21.97 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Revenue advanced by 21.9% year-on-year for the three months ended December, reaching Rs 202.14 crore in comparison to Rs 165.84 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 76% year-on-year to Rs 52.58 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded by 800 basis points to 26% from the earlier 18% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
GM Breweries is one of the largest players in India's country liquor market.
GM Breweries Q3 Results Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 21.9% to Rs 202.14 crore versus Rs 165.84 crore.
Net Profit up 91% to Rs 42.01 crore versus Rs 21.97 crore.
Ebitda up 76% to Rs 52.58 crore versus Rs 29.93 crore.
Margin at 26.0% versus 18.0%.
GM Breweries Share Price Today
The shares of GM Breweries rose as much as 6.49% to Rs 1,328.80 apiece on Tuesday, hitting fresh life high. However, it pared gains to trade 6.15% lower at Rs 1,171 apiece. This compares to a 0.33% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 56.21% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.12.
There are no analysts who cover this counter, according to Bloomberg data.