GM Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 61%, Margin Improves
GM Breweries shares jumped 15% at Rs 880 apiece, compared to a 0.3% gain in benchmark Nifty 50.
GM Breweries Ltd. saw a 61% rise in its year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
Bottom line for the liquor company was at Rs 35 crore in comparison to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's revenue jumped to Rs 181 crore as compared to the previous year's Rs 149 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
GM Breweries Q2 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 20.5% to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 149 crore
Net Profit up 61% to Rs 34.8 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore
Ebitda up 62% to Rs 45 crore versus Rs 27.78 crore
Margin at 24.9% versus 18.6%
The stock has risen 1.94% in the last 12 months and 7.93% on a year-to-date basis.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.2, which suggests the stock could be in an overbought territory.
With a total market capitalisation of almost Rs 2,000 crore, GM Breweries currently trades with a price to earnings multiple of 15.4.
There are no analysts who cover this counter, according to Bloomberg data.