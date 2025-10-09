GM Breweries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 61%, Margin Improves

GM Breweries shares jumped 15% at Rs 880 apiece, compared to a 0.3% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 1.94% in the last 12 months and 7.93% on a year-to-date basis.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.2, which suggests the stock could be in an overbought territory.

With a total market capitalisation of almost Rs 2,000 crore, GM Breweries currently trades with a price to earnings multiple of 15.4.

There are no analysts who cover this counter, according to Bloomberg data.