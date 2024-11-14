Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates
Glenmark Pharma's margin expanded to 17.5% versus 14.4% in the year-ago period.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. swung back to profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The drugmaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.5 crore in the quarter ended September, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 352 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. It had reported a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the year-ago period.
Glenmark Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 3,433.8 crore versus Rs 3,207.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,492 crore).
Ebitda up 30% to Rs 601.9 crore versus Rs 462.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 654 crore).
Margin expands 310 basis points to 17.5% versus 14.4% (Estimate: 18.7%).
Net profit at Rs 354.5 crore versus loss of Rs 61.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 352 crore).
Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed 0.37% lower at Rs 1,533.70 apiece on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.