NDTV ProfitEarningsGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Meet Estimates

Glenmark Pharma's margin expanded to 17.5% versus 14.4% in the year-ago period.

14 Nov 2024, 07:09 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports a strong recovery in Q2 FY2025, with net profit of Rs 354.5 crore, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss, driven by solid revenue and EBITDA growth (Photo Source:&nbsp;company Website)</p></div>
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports a strong recovery in Q2 FY2025, with net profit of Rs 354.5 crore, marking a significant turnaround from the previous year's loss, driven by solid revenue and EBITDA growth (Photo Source: company Website)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. swung back to profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The drugmaker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.5 crore in the quarter ended September, meeting the consensus estimate of Rs 352 crore by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. It had reported a loss of Rs 61.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Glenmark Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 3,433.8 crore versus Rs 3,207.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,492 crore).

  • Ebitda up 30% to Rs 601.9 crore versus Rs 462.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 654 crore).

  • Margin expands 310 basis points to 17.5% versus 14.4% (Estimate: 18.7%).

  • Net profit at Rs 354.5 crore versus loss of Rs 61.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 352 crore).

ALSO READ

Cipla Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates
Opinion
Cipla Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Meets Estimates
Read More

Shares of Glenmark Pharma closed 0.37% lower at Rs 1,533.70 apiece on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: Hero MotoCorp Profit Rises 14%; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Swings To Profit
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: Hero MotoCorp Profit Rises 14%; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Swings To Profit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT