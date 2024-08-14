Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles, Beats Estimates

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a 97% year-on-year jump in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of Rs 340.2 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 173.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to an stock exchange notification on Wednesday. This was above the Rs 313-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 6.9% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 3,244.2 crore in comparison to Rs 3,036.7 crore in the same period in the fiscal ended March 2024. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 3,295 crore.

Operating income rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 588.2 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 18.1% from 14.4% in the same period the previous year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 599 crore and 18.2%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 0.89% lower at Rs 1,491.2 per share on the NSE, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 74.26% on a year-to-date basis and 86.95% over the past 12 months.