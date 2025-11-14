Glenmark Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Surges 72%, Revenue Zooms 76%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw its profit surge 72.3% on Friday in its consolidated year-on-year second quarter financial results.

The firm saw a net profit of Rs 610 crore compared to the year ago period of Rs 354 crore according to an exchange filing from the company.

Its revenue also saw an uptick of 76.1% to Rs 6,047 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 3,434 crore.