Glenmark Pharma, HAL, Mazagon Dock, Entero Healthcare Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimate

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Glenmark is expected to post a net profit of Rs 313 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue is projected to be Rs 3,295 crore.

HAL is expected to report a bottom line of Rs 1,134 crore, while Mazagon Dock may post a net profit of Rs 491 crore.

Other companies due to report their earnings include Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd., RHI Magnesita India Ltd., Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Swan Energy Ltd., Pitti Engineering Ltd., Capacite Infraprojects Ltd., EID Parry (India) Ltd., Equinox India Developments Ltd., Gabriel India Ltd., KNR Constructions Ltd., KIOCL Ltd., Redtape Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., and Tarsons Products Ltd.