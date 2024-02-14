Gland Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

“Our post-merger integration review is now mostly complete, and we have identified areas where Cenexi would need investments and significant improvements,” Sadu said in the filing.

"Our partner order book is healthy, and we have significant opportunities through the signed contracts to play out long-term growth. However, in the near term, we continue to face issues with operational performance, leading us to rebalance our capacity and shift certain products to different lines, which will take time due to regulatory processes. We target realising our acquisition thesis over the next 12–15 months," he said.

Overall, he said that they are confident that FY24 will end on a high note.

Shares of Gland Pharma closed flat on Wednesday prior to the results being announced, as compared with a 0.37% rise in the benchmark Sensex.