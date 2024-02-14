Gland Pharma Q3 Profit Falls, NMDC Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap

Gland Pharma Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are among the major companies that reported their earnings for the third quarter after market hours on Wednesday.

Gland Pharma's third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

The net profit of the Hyderabad-based generic injectable manufacturer fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 192 crore in the three months through December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 261-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

State-owned NMDC on Wednesday posted a 62% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,469.73 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 903.89 crore in the year-ago period, the mining company said in an exchange filing.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has reported a net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker reported a net loss of Rs 331 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with a net profit of Rs 291 crore over the same period last year. That compares with the Rs 248-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.