Gland Pharma Q3 Profit Falls, NMDC Revenue Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results declared after market hours on Wednesday.
Gland Pharma Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are among the major companies that reported their earnings for the third quarter after market hours on Wednesday.
Gland Pharma's third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The net profit of the Hyderabad-based generic injectable manufacturer fell 17% year-on-year to Rs 192 crore in the three months through December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 261-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
State-owned NMDC on Wednesday posted a 62% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,469.73 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 903.89 crore in the year-ago period, the mining company said in an exchange filing.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has reported a net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.
The Mumbai-based bulk and generic drugmaker reported a net loss of Rs 331 crore in the October-December quarter, as compared with a net profit of Rs 291 crore over the same period last year. That compares with the Rs 248-crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Gland Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 64.68% at Rs 1,545.2 crore vs Rs 938.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,482.20 crore).
Ebitda up 23.06% at Rs 356.4 crore vs Rs 289.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 379.30 crore).
Margin narrows 779 bps to 23.06% vs 30.86% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.60%).
Net profit down 17.24% at Rs 191.9 crore vs Rs 231.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 261.07 crore).
NMDC Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 45.42% at Rs 5,409.9 crore vs Rs 3,719.99 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,361.43 crore)
Ebitda up 75.97% at Rs 2,007.17 crore vs Rs 1,140.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,933.13 crore).
Margin expands 643 bps to 37.1% vs 30.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 36.10%).
Net profit up 62.67% at Rs 1,483.93 crore vs Rs 912.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,558.97 crore).
Board declares first interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.
Glenmark Pharma Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.15% at Rs 2,506.7 crore vs Rs 3,100.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,463.84 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 208.7 crore vs profit of Rs 474 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 577.93 crore).
Net loss at Rs 330.8 crore vs profit of Rs 290.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.58 crore).
Exceptional gain of Rs 76.7 crore.
Yatra Online Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.06% at Rs 110.34 crore vs Rs 89.66 crore.
Ebitda up 49.79% at Rs 3.61 crore vs Rs 2.41 crore.
Margin expands 58 bps to 3.27% vs 2.68%.
Net profit at Rs 1.06 crore vs loss of Rs 5.61 crore.
Gateway Distriparks Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.21% at Rs 392.94 crore vs Rs 341.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 388.67 crore).
Ebitda up 7.56% at Rs 97.77 crore vs Rs 90.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 101.50 crore).
Margin narrows 176 bps to 24.88% vs 26.64% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.10%).
Net profit up 16.68% at Rs 64.54 crore vs Rs 55.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65.43 crore).
Muthoot Finance Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 19.06% at Rs 3,175.7 crore vs Rs 2,667.1 crore.
Net profit up 13.92% at Rs 1,027.3 crore vs Rs 901.7 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 (YoY)
Total income down 5.47% at Rs 2,211.7 crore vs Rs 2,339.62 crore.
Net profit up 4% at Rs 302.61 crore vs Rs 290.97 crore.
Sun TV Network Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.08% at Rs 923.15 crore vs Rs 886.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 927.37 crore).
Ebitda up 0.85% at Rs 589.32 crore vs Rs 584.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 587.70 crore).
Margin narrows 204 bps to 63.83% vs 65.88% (Bloomberg estimate: 63.40%).
Net profit up 6.81% at Rs 454.09 crore vs Rs 425.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 450.50 crore).
Board declares interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.
Crompton Greaves Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.63% at Rs 1,692.69 crore vs Rs 1,516.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699.57 crore).
Ebitda down 1.69% at Rs 149.8 crore vs Rs 152.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 172.25 crore).
Margin narrows 120 bps to 8.84% vs 10.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.10%).
Net profit down 3.1% at Rs 85.45 crore vs Rs 88.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 101.75 crore).
Gujarat State Petronet Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.02% at Rs 4,389.05 crore vs Rs 4,265.15 crore.
Ebitda down 13.86% at Rs 787 crore vs Rs 913.66 crore.
Margin narrows 349 bps to 17.93% vs 21.42%.
Net profit down 15.95% at Rs 496.19 crore vs Rs 590.4 crore.
National Fertilizers Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 25.2% at Rs 7,580.9 crore vs Rs 10,134.35 crore.
Ebitda down 67.11% at Rs 315.12 crore vs Rs 957.86 crore.
Margin narrows 529 bps to 4.15% vs 9.45%.
Net profit down 72.76% at Rs 150.9 crore vs Rs 554.03 crore.
Hinduja Global Solutions Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.55% at Rs 1,203.66 crore vs Rs 1,119.12 crore.
Ebitda up 40.18% at Rs 115.33 crore vs Rs 82.26 crore.
Margin expands 223 bps to 9.58% vs 7.35%.
Net profit down 84.15% at Rs 8.18 crore vs Rs 51.61 crore.
Gufic Biosciences Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 6.1% at Rs 201.8 crore vs Rs 214.9 crore.
Ebitda down 7.38% at Rs 36.48 crore vs Rs 39.39 crore.
Margin narrows 25 bps to 18.07% vs 18.32%.
Net profit down 4.09% at Rs 22.26 crore vs Rs 23.21 crore.
Axiscades Technologies Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8.02% at Rs 232.21 crore vs Rs 252.45 crore.
EBIT down 23.55% at Rs 21.48 crore vs Rs 28.1 crore.
Margin narrows 188 bps to 9.25% vs 11.13%.
Net profit down 32.49% at Rs 7.54 crore vs Rs 11.17 crore.
Jindal Poly Films Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.95% at Rs 983.8 crore vs Rs 886.7 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 32.45 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 81.31 crore.
Net loss at Rs 19.43 crore vs loss of Rs 96.66 crore.
NMDC Steel Q3 FY24 (QoQ)
Revenue up 233.74% at Rs 925.85 crore vs Rs 277.41 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 409.09 crore vs loss of Rs 72.24 crore.
Net loss at Rs 568.39 crore vs loss of Rs 131.1 crore.
Fineotex Chemical Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.76% at Rs 138.45 crore vs Rs 109.22 crore.
Ebitda up 41.43% at Rs 40.35 crore vs Rs 28.53 crore.
Margin expands 302 bps to 29.14% vs 26.12%.
Net profit up 46.5% at Rs 32.92 crore vs Rs 22.47 crore.
Polyplex Corp. Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.74% at Rs 1,495.57 crore vs Rs 1,863.34 crore.
Ebitda down 52.19% at Rs 49.52 crore vs Rs 103.59 crore.
Margin narrows 224 bps to 3.31% vs 5.55%.
Net profit down 79.7% at Rs 17.07 crore vs Rs 84.1 crore.
Dishman Carbogen Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.76% at Rs 651.09 crore vs Rs 639.79 crore.
Ebitda down 63.89% at Rs 41.11 crore vs Rs 113.87 crore.
Margin narrows 1,148 bps to 6.31% vs 17.79%.
Net loss of Rs 59.63 crore vs profit of Rs 46.96 crore.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.68% at Rs 1,203.6 crore vs Rs 1,128.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,262.38 crore).
Ebitda up 9.6% at Rs 278.91 crore vs Rs 254.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 288.28 crore).
Margin expands 61 bps to 23.17% vs 22.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.80%).
Net profit up 22.22% at Rs 188.1 crore vs Rs 153.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 198.82 crore).
PTC India Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 3,471.65 crore vs Rs 3,138.85 crore.
Ebitda down 10.19% at Rs 279.15 crore vs Rs 310.83 crore.
Margin narrows 186 bps to 8.04% vs 9.9%.
Net profit down 7.12% at Rs 97.04 crore vs Rs 104.48 crore.
KDDL Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19% at Rs 372.2 crore vs Rs 312.8 crore.
Ebitda up 17.6% at Rs 65.74 crore vs Rs 55.91 crore.
Margin at 17.7% vs 17.9%.
Net profit up 20.2% at Rs 37.1 crore vs Rs 30.87 crore.
Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 30.7% at Rs 65,476.8 crore vs Rs 94,474.3 crore.
Ebitda down 97.37% at Rs 11.83 crore vs Rs 449.55 crore.
Margin narrows 45 bps to 0.01% vs 0.47%.
Net profit down 97.05% at Rs 12.43 crore vs Rs 421.56 crore.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 4,166.71 crore vs Rs 3,588.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4028.95 crore).
Ebitda up 18.9% at Rs 840.95 crore vs Rs 707.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 517.77 crore).
Margin expands 47 bps to 20.18% vs 19.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.90%).
Net loss at Rs 107.6 crore vs profit of Rs 11.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 35.60 crore).