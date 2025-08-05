Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Surges 50%, Meets Estimates

Gland Pharma's total R&D expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 460 million, denoting a 4.4% of revenue. It also launched around 12 new molecules in regulated markets.

The company filed one ready-to-use bag this quarter, getting the total to 20 RTU products. An additional 10 are under development, aiming a market of around $767 million.

Commenting on the results, Shyamakant Giri, chief executive officer of Gland Pharma, said that by enhancing the company's base business, investing in differentiated products, and driving operational efficiencies, they are positioning themselves for sustained growth.

"At the same time, our continued focus on R&D, adherence to global quality standards, and investment in capability building position us to scale further, tap new markets, and deliver long-term value," Giri said.