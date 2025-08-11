Business NewsEarningsGenus Power Infrastructure Q1 Results: Profit Grows To Rs 129 Crore
Genus Power Infrastructure Q1 Results: Profit Grows To Rs 129 Crore

Genus Power Infrastructure's revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 942.4 crore from Rs 414.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

11 Aug 2025, 04:05 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Its revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 942.4 crore from Rs 414.2 crore in Q1 FY25, the smart meter solutions provider said.

(image source: Unsplash)
Its revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 942.4 crore from Rs 414.2 crore in Q1 FY25, the smart meter solutions provider said.

(image source: Unsplash)

Genus Power Infrastructure has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 128.5 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 40.7 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by higher revenues and improved operational performance.

Its revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 942.4 crore from Rs 414.2 crore in Q1 FY25, the smart meter solutions provider said.

"Profit After Tax from continuing operations was up by more than 3 times, as compared to Rs 40.7 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains despite higher finance costs," the company said in a statement.

