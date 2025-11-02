Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More
GRSE Q2 Results: The company's Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q2FY26.
GRSE quarterly results: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. is scheduled to release its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, next week. The company confirmed the upcoming earnings announcement in a filing to the stock exchanges earlier.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers Q2 Results: Date
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
GRSE Q2 Results: Dividend Announcement
The Board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any.
The company further informed that, in line with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, has been fixed as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend, if declared.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. has announced that the trading window for dealing in its securities has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results (till Nov. 6), as per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. reported a strong performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with net profit rising over 37% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 120 crore from Rs 87.2 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. Revenue increased 29.7% to Rs 1,310 crore YoY from Rs 1,010 crore. Ebitda nearly doubled, climbing 98.9% to Rs 112 crore from Rs 56.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Share Price History
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers have declined 0.84% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has fallen by 6.11%, while gaining 35.86% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have advanced 55.02%. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 65.80%.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,538.4 apiece on the NSE on June 23, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,184.9 apiece on March 3, 2025.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price ended 0.21% higher at Rs 2,558 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.