Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers have declined 0.84% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the stock has fallen by 6.11%, while gaining 35.86% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of the company have advanced 55.02%. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 65.80%.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,538.4 apiece on the NSE on June 23, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,184.9 apiece on March 3, 2025.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price ended 0.21% higher at Rs 2,558 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.