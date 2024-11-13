Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 21%, Beats Estimates

Last week, GRSE laid the keels, marking the beginning of the construction of two next-generation offshore patrol vessels. The Kolkata-based defence PSU is building four NGOPVs for the Indian Navy and these are the first two of those.

Earlier on Oct. 18, the company had received a letter of intent for a Rs 491-crore order for an acoustic research ship from the Ministry of Defence. The project involves design, construction, certification, commissioning and supply of the acoustic research ship. It is to be executed within 36 months from the signing of contract.