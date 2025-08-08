Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results: Profit Surges 38%, Margin Expands

Revenue up 29.7% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 1,010 crore

Ebitda up 98.9% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 56.3 crore

Margin at 8.5% versus 5.6%

Net profit up 37.8% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 87.2 crore

Shares of GRSE were trading 0.85% lower at Rs 2,525.40 apiece, compared to 0.79% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:31 p.m. The stock has risen 21.31% in the last 12 months and 56.57% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, three recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock and two gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 1.2%.