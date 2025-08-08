Business NewsEarningsGarden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results: Profit Surges 38%, Margin Expands
ADVERTISEMENT

Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results: Profit Surges 38%, Margin Expands

The company's profit surged to Rs 120 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26.

08 Aug 2025, 03:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders were trading 0.85% lower at Rs 2,525.40 apiece. (Photo source: Company website)</p></div>
Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders were trading 0.85% lower at Rs 2,525.40 apiece. (Photo source: Company website)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.'s net profit surged more than 37% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company's profit surged to Rs 120 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26 as compared to Rs 87.2 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Garden Reach Q1 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 29.7% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 1,010 crore

  • Ebitda up 98.9% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 56.3 crore

  • Margin at 8.5% versus 5.6%

  • Net profit up 37.8% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 87.2 crore

Shares of GRSE were trading 0.85% lower at Rs 2,525.40 apiece, compared to 0.79% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2:31 p.m. The stock has risen 21.31% in the last 12 months and 56.57% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, three recommend a 'buy' rating on the stock and two gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of the 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 1.2%.

ALSO READ

⁠Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results Soon — Check Date, Share Price History And More
Opinion
⁠Garden Reach Shipbuilders Q1 Results Soon — Check Date, Share Price History And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT