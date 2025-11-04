Garden Reach Announces Rs 5.75 Per Share Dividend After Q2 Profit Soars — Check Record Date, Other Details

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The defence company has reported a 57.3% rise to Rs 154 crore from Rs 97.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The total dividend paid will amount to Rs. 65.87 crore, out of profits of the Company for the half year ended 30th Sep 2025.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has fixed Nov. 11, 2025 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend for FY26.

Revenue for the second quarter rose 45.5% to Rs 1,677 crore compared to Rs 1,153 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

While GRSE's earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to Rs 156 crore from Rs 68.7 crore and Ebitda margin expanded to 9.3% against 6% in the Q2 FY25.