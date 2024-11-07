GAIL Q2 Results Review: Brokerages Divided As Business Outlook Improves But Valuation Remains Concern

Brokerages are divided on the share price of GAIL (India) Ltd. after the company reported its September quarter results. Emkay Research has upgraded its rating to 'buy' from 'add' earlier, citing recent correction while Nuvama retained its 'reduce' on valuation concerns.

At the same time, the stock remains a top pick in the sector for Citi Research, which also has an open positive catalyst watch. "We raise our FY25-27 earnings per share estimates by 5-8%, following first half performance, with our TP (target price) at Rs 280 vs. Rs 290 earlier as we mark-to-market value of investments," Citi said.

Since August, the stock has lost nearly 13%. While Emkay Research sees this correction as a positive, Nuvama said that its recent downgrade on the stock to 'reduce' was culminating.

"We reckon further volatility as valuations are still unsupportive and higher earnings of its historically volatile gas marketing business could normalise soon," said Nuvama, which has also reduced its target price for the stock by 8% to Rs 196, implying 6.18% downside.

According to Citi Research, GAIL's earnings have bottomed out and the outlook across its four key business segments has improved. It noted that a combination of the Russian contracted LNG supply disruption, volatility in spot LNG prices, high compressor fuel costs, and rising domestic APM gas prices had adversely impacted GAIL in FY23.

"The gas transmission business should benefit from higher volumes, higher tariffs, and lower fuel costs," Citi said.

The gas trading business should see reduced volatility going ahead, with a large portion of US contracted supplies tied up on a back-to-back basis. The LPG business should benefit from stable APM gas prices, and the petrochemicals business should benefit from LNG feedstock flexibility and improved utilisations, it said.