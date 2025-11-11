Fortis Healthcare Q2 Results: Net Profit Surges 82.4%, Beats Estimates

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. reported a net profit of 82.4% for its consolidated second quarter earnings taken on a year-on-year ear basis.

The company on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 322 crore compared to the year ago period's Rs 176 crore. The profit exceeded the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 274 crore.

The revenue saw sharp 17.3% increase to Rs 2,331 crore from the previous year's Rs 1,988 crore. The revenue surpassed the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,297 crore.

The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also spiked 27.8% to Rs 556 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 435 crore. The amount beat the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 528 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded notable by 23.9% from 21.9%, in line with the Bloomberg estimate of 23%.