Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the company rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 173.98 crore in the April-June quarter, as compared to Rs 123.95 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 180 crore.