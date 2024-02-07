Ford Beats Expectations, Sees More Profit Growth Ahead

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker also faces higher labor costs than its crosstown rival General Motors Co., which wowed Wall Street last week with a 2024 forecast of $12 billion to $14 billion in earnings before interest and taxes. GM has said the contract it struck with the UAW will add about $575 in costs per car, while Ford predicts an increase of up to $900 per vehicle due to the record deal that increases workers’ wages by 33% over four-and-a-half-years.