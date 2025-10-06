FMCG Q2 Results Calendar: When Will HUL, Nestle India, Dabur India Announce Quarterly Earnings?
Some of these FMCG companies are also expected to announce dividends. Here's all you need to know:
Leading FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd., are set to release their Q2 FY26 earnings during the course of this month. The reports will provide a detailed overview of their financial performance for the July-September 2025 quarter, covering metrics such as revenue, profit and margins.
Some of these companies are also expected to announce dividends. Additionally, the companies will hold earnings conference calls to discuss their Q2 performance in detail.
Here’s a look at the scheduled dates for the Q2 earnings announcements:
Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Date And Dividend News
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) will hold a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 23. The board will review the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30. The board will also consider a proposal for the payment of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.
In line with the company’s share dealing code, the trading window for HUL shares was closed on Sept. 15 and will reopen on Oct. 27. Following the board meeting, HUL plans to hold a presentation for analysts and investors on Oct. 23 on the company’s financial performance.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s shares opened at Rs 2,535.20 on Oct. 6, down from the previous close of Rs 2,544.90. During the session, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,549.50. At the time of writing, it was trading flat at Rs 2,544.40 apiece as compared to a 0.66% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Nestle India Q2 Results
Nestle India Ltd.’s board of directors is scheduled to hold a meeting on Oct. 16, to consider the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ending Sept. 30. As such, the trading window for the company’s shares have been shut on Oct. 1. The window will remain closed till Oct. 18
On Monday, Oct. 6, Nestle India Ltd.’s shares opened at Rs 1,163.50, down from the previous close of Rs 1,169.90. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,182 apiece. At 2:22 p.m., it was trading at Rs 1,180.30, up 0.89%.
Dabur India Q2 Results
Dabur India Ltd. has scheduled a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 30. During the meeting, the board is expected to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending Sept. 30. The board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend on the company’s equity shares for the financial year 2025-26.
Dabur India Ltd.’s shares opened at Rs 495.50 apiece on Oct. 6, slightly below the previous close of Rs 496.15, according to NSE. The stock climbed to an intraday high of Rs 497.75 before easing back, trading at Rs 493.50 by 2:25 p.m., down 0.53% from its previous close.