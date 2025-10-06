FMCG Q2 Results Calendar: When Will HUL, Nestle India, Dabur India Announce Quarterly Earnings?

Leading FMCG companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd., are set to release their Q2 FY26 earnings during the course of this month. The reports will provide a detailed overview of their financial performance for the July-September 2025 quarter, covering metrics such as revenue, profit and margins.

Some of these companies are also expected to announce dividends. Additionally, the companies will hold earnings conference calls to discuss their Q2 performance in detail.

Here’s a look at the scheduled dates for the Q2 earnings announcements: