Federal Bank Q4 Results Review: Margins To Get Support From Higher Yielding Asset Mix
Systematix raised target price of Federal Bank to Rs 190 apiece from Rs 170 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 10.4%.
Federal Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin may expand in FY25 with support from high yielding asset mix, according to analysts. The lender's NIM rose 2 basis point sequentially to 3.21% despite cost of funds increasing 17 basis point quarter-on-quarter.
The lender's standalone net profit stayed flat year-on-year at Rs 906 crore. Sequentially, profit fell 10%. Net interest income or core income rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore. Other income was up 2.7% to Rs 754 crore.
Asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing-asset ratio improving 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.13%. The net NPA ratio stayed flat at 0.6%, compared with 0.64% in the previous quarter.
Here is what analysts had to say about Federal Bank's Q4 results:
Citi
Provisioning write-back offset by elevated overhead and employee costs
Rising share of high-yielding segments like commercial banking, used vehicles, LAP, MFI etc., should mitigate deposit cost pressure
Elevated opex/assets at 2.1% and normalisation of credit cost would cap RoAs at 1.2% and RoEs at less than 14%
Expect credit cost to normalise to 0.4-0.6% over FY25-26.
Maintain 'sell' with a target price of Rs 155 apiece.
Systematix Institutional Equities
Other income is down 13% QoQ due to a strong base consisting of gains of Rs 80 crore from sale proceeds from FedFina listing.
Opex up 19% QoQ due to a wage hike related to pension provision and a seasonal uptick in other overheads.
The cost of funds may move up over the next couple of quarters, but would be offset by improvements in blended yields due to a focus on granularisation.
May approach RBI regarding corrective actions taken for co-branded card partnerships and seek approval for the resumption of new issuances.
Reduce credit costs by 37 bps over FY25/26.
Revise RoA estimates, to be up by 4 bps to 1.23% for FY25/26.
Expect NIM to compress 8 bps over FY25/26 due to reduced leverage, a strong fee income contribution, and lower credit costs.
Retain 'hold' with a revised target price of Rs 190 apiece from Rs 170 apiece earlier. This implies a potential upside of 10.4%.
Motilal Oswal
Expect bank to deliver RoA of 1.36% and RoE of 15.1% in FY26
Opex expected to remain stable with a 5% increase for FY25, excluding one-time impact of Rs 160 crore
Margins may improve slightly over FY25 as improvements in lending yields offset the rise in funding costs
Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 195 apiece, implying a potential upside of 16%.
Nirmal Bang
Strong loan growth of 19.9% YoY, and improvement in NIM to 3.21% were key positives
Expect loan book and earnings to clock a CAGR of 17.5% and 20.2%, respectively over FY24-FY26
Expect RoA of 1.4% in FY26
CASA ratio declined to 29.38% due to faster term deposit growth
No major financial impact expected on asset or fee income side after RBI barred the lender from issuing co-branded credit cards
Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 204 apiece, implying a potential upside of 21%