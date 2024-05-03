Federal Bank Q4 Results Review: Margins To Get Support From Higher Yielding Asset Mix

Federal Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin may expand in FY25 with support from high yielding asset mix, according to analysts. The lender's NIM rose 2 basis point sequentially to 3.21% despite cost of funds increasing 17 basis point quarter-on-quarter.

The lender's standalone net profit stayed flat year-on-year at Rs 906 crore. Sequentially, profit fell 10%. Net interest income or core income rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore. Other income was up 2.7% to Rs 754 crore.

Asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing-asset ratio improving 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.13%. The net NPA ratio stayed flat at 0.6%, compared with 0.64% in the previous quarter.

Here is what analysts had to say about Federal Bank's Q4 results: