Federal Bank Q4 Results Review: Margins To Get Support From Higher Yielding Asset Mix

Systematix raised target price of Federal Bank to Rs 190 apiece from Rs 170 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 10.4%.

03 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST
A Federal Bank branch. (Source: Company)

Federal Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin may expand in FY25 with support from high yielding asset mix, according to analysts. The lender's NIM rose 2 basis point sequentially to 3.21% despite cost of funds increasing 17 basis point quarter-on-quarter.

The lender's standalone net profit stayed flat year-on-year at Rs 906 crore. Sequentially, profit fell 10%. Net interest income or core income rose 15% to Rs 2,195 crore. Other income was up 2.7% to Rs 754 crore.

Asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing-asset ratio improving 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.13%. The net NPA ratio stayed flat at 0.6%, compared with 0.64% in the previous quarter.

Here is what analysts had to say about Federal Bank's Q4 results:

Citi

  • Provisioning write-back offset by elevated overhead and employee costs

  • Rising share of high-yielding segments like commercial banking, used vehicles, LAP, MFI etc., should mitigate deposit cost pressure

  • Elevated opex/assets at 2.1% and normalisation of credit cost would cap RoAs at 1.2% and RoEs at less than 14%

  • Expect credit cost to normalise to 0.4-0.6% over FY25-26.

  • Maintain 'sell' with a target price of Rs 155 apiece.

Systematix Institutional Equities

  • Other income is down 13% QoQ due to a strong base consisting of gains of Rs 80 crore from sale proceeds from FedFina listing.

  • Opex up 19% QoQ due to a wage hike related to pension provision and a seasonal uptick in other overheads.

  • The cost of funds may move up over the next couple of quarters, but would be offset by improvements in blended yields due to a focus on granularisation.

  • May approach RBI regarding corrective actions taken for co-branded card partnerships and seek approval for the resumption of new issuances.

  • Reduce credit costs by 37 bps over FY25/26.

  • Revise RoA estimates, to be up by 4 bps to 1.23% for FY25/26.

  • Expect NIM to compress 8 bps over FY25/26 due to reduced leverage, a strong fee income contribution, and lower credit costs.

  • Retain 'hold' with a revised target price of Rs 190 apiece from Rs 170 apiece earlier. This implies a potential upside of 10.4%.

Motilal Oswal

  • Expect bank to deliver RoA of 1.36% and RoE of 15.1% in FY26

  • Opex expected to remain stable with a 5% increase for FY25, excluding one-time impact of Rs 160 crore

  • Margins may improve slightly over FY25 as improvements in lending yields offset the rise in funding costs

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 195 apiece, implying a potential upside of 16%.

Nirmal Bang

  • Strong loan growth of 19.9% YoY, and improvement in NIM to 3.21% were key positives

  • Expect loan book and earnings to clock a CAGR of 17.5% and 20.2%, respectively over FY24-FY26

  • Expect RoA of 1.4% in FY26

  • CASA ratio declined to 29.38% due to faster term deposit growth

  • No major financial impact expected on asset or fee income side after RBI barred the lender from issuing co-branded credit cards

  • Maintain 'buy' with a target price of Rs 204 apiece, implying a potential upside of 21%

