Federal Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 25% On Higher Other Income

The Federal Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose 25% in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The private sector bank's standalone profit increased to Rs 1,006.7 crore year-on-year in quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 934.8 crore for the three-month period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 6%. Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,123.4 crore. Other income rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 863 crore.

The gross non-performing-asset ratio stayed flat at 2.29% compared to 2.26% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio also stayed flat at 0.64% sequentially. Fresh slippages increased 31% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 479 crore.