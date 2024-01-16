Federal Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 25% On Higher Other Income

NDTV ProfitEarningsFederal Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 25% On Higher Other Income
The gross non-performing-asset ratio stayed flat at 2.29%.

16 Jan 2024, 01:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>FedMobile app (Source: The Federal Bank/Facebook)</p></div>
FedMobile app (Source: The Federal Bank/Facebook)

The Federal Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose 25% in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The private sector bank's standalone profit increased to Rs 1,006.7 crore year-on-year in quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 934.8 crore for the three-month period.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 6%. Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 2,123.4 crore. Other income rose 62% year-on-year to Rs 863 crore.

The gross non-performing-asset ratio stayed flat at 2.29% compared to 2.26% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio also stayed flat at 0.64% sequentially. Fresh slippages increased 31% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 479 crore.

Provisions for the quarter fell 54% year-on-year to Rs 91 crore. The provision-coverage ratio, excluding technical write-off for the quarter, stood at 71.08%.

The current account-savings account ratio fell 361 bps YoY to 30.63%. The net interest margin fell 3 basis point QoQ to 3.19%. Deposits grew 19% year-on-year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore and 3% sequentially.

The private lender's net advances witnessed an overall growth of 18% year-on-year to Rs 1.9 lakh crore. On a yearly basis, the retail book grew 24%, and business banking book grew 18%.

Shares of Federal Bank were trading 2.16% lower at Rs 149.65 apiece, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 1.28 p.m.

