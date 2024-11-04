Exide Industries Q2 Results: Profit Dips Nearly 14%, Revenue Ticks Higher

To be sure, the standalone numbers do not include the investments the company has made in its electric mobility unit.

During the second quarter, Exide Industries invested Rs 250 crore as equity in Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. including Rs 100 crore in October alone. In all, Exide has invested Rs 2,852.24 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary.

EESL is building over two phases a 12 GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant near Bengaluru. The investments will go towards the construction of the main building, and procurement and installation of equipment. The company already has a plant in Prantij, Gujarat, for production, assembly and sale of lithium-ion battery modules and packs.

"We are in the process of identifying and onboarding domestic and international suppliers...," the company said in the media statement. "...and we are making continuous efforts to onboard large customers across mobility, industrial and stationary applications."