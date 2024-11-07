Escorts Kubota Q2 Results: Profit Up 53%, Revenue Muted

Revenue of Escorts Kubota Ltd. remained muted in July-September 2024 as tractor sales continued to remain under pressure despite an above-normal monsoon.

Standalone net profit of the tractor maker rose 53.5% over the year-ago period to Rs 327 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that increased 0.5% to Rs 2,476 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 2,209 crore and the bottom line at Rs 263 crore.