Escorts Kubota Q2 Results: Profit Up 53%, Revenue Muted
Escorts Kubota's net profit rose 53.5% over the year-ago period to Rs 327 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Revenue of Escorts Kubota Ltd. remained muted in July-September 2024 as tractor sales continued to remain under pressure despite an above-normal monsoon.
Standalone net profit of the tractor maker rose 53.5% over the year-ago period to Rs 327 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that increased 0.5% to Rs 2,476 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 2,209 crore and the bottom line at Rs 263 crore.
Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 2,476 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,209 crore).
Ebitda up 0.3% at Rs 268 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295 crore).
Ebitda margin at 10.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%).
Net profit up 53.5% at Rs 327 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 263 crore).
(This is a developing story).
Opinion
