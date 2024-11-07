Escorts Kubota Q2 Results: Profit Up 53%, Revenue Muted

NDTV ProfitEarningsEscorts Kubota Q2 Results: Profit Up 53%, Revenue Muted
Escorts Kubota's net profit rose 53.5% over the year-ago period to Rs 327 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024.

07 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Revenue of Escorts Kubota Ltd. remained muted in July-September 2024. (Photo source: Company)</p></div>
Revenue of Escorts Kubota Ltd. remained muted in July-September 2024 as tractor sales continued to remain under pressure despite an above-normal monsoon.

Standalone net profit of the tractor maker rose 53.5% over the year-ago period to Rs 327 crore in the three months ended Sept. 30, on the back of revenue that increased 0.5% to Rs 2,476 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated the top line at Rs 2,209 crore and the bottom line at Rs 263 crore.

Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 2,476 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,209 crore).

  • Ebitda up 0.3% at Rs 268 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 10.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%).

  • Net profit up 53.5% at Rs 327 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 263 crore).

(This is a developing story).

