Film Hits Help Warner Bros. Swing to Profit As Company Restructures

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO and CNN, swung to a profit in the second quarter, buoyed by a string of successes at the box office.

The New York-based company posted revenue of 9.81 billion, up 1% from a year ago, in line with Wall Street’s estimate. Warner Bros. reported net income of $1.58 billion, compared with a loss of $9.99 billion a year earlier.

The shares gained 3.2% in premarket trading in New York.

With more TV viewers switching from cable to streaming, Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is unwinding the deal he did a few years ago, breaking the company into two separate entities to unshackle its streaming assets and studios business from the struggling cable division. The new Global Networks business will include entertainment, sports and dozens of cable television brands such as CNN, TNT and TBS. The Streaming and Studios company will house HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television and the movie studio.

Zaslav acknowledged that the tide had shifted for legacy media companies last year, when Warner Bros. took a $9.1 billion charge to write down the value of its traditional TV networks. After being derided for a series of missteps at Warner Bros., including an expensive Batgirl flop and losing out on lucrative media rights to NBA games, Zaslav has been somewhat vindicated with a string of successes in film this year.