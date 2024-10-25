Lower Crude Prices, Enhanced Efficiency To Drive Growth In H2: Chennai Petro’s H. Shankar

Chennai Petroleum Corp. is poised to see better growth numbers in the second half of the financial year 2024–25 as compared to H1, according to the company’s Technical Director and Managing Director (I/C) H Shankar.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Shankar emphasised that factors like better crude and crack spread prices, as well as better operational capabilities are going to aid the public sector undertaking’s performance.

“The numbers (in Q3) are slightly encouraging now as crude and crack prices are improving now,” he said.

“Despite the crack position, our operational efficiencies will also bring good revenues and we are trying to maximise our value-added products, which will give substantial margins to our overall profitability. I have the confidence to say that H2 will give us much better numbers than H1,” Shankar added.