EMS Sector Q2 Preview: Strong Revenue, Profit Growth Likely For Dixon, Kaynes

The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector, which has grown multifold since the pandemic, typically reports strong quarter 2, as most segments, such as mobile, consumer durables, home electronics, and lighting, among others, see inventory buildup before the festive season.

Over the past 1-2 years, the sector has experienced a massive valuation re-rating due to continued favourable government policies, incremental investments from global original equipment makers, contract manufacturers in India seeking to diversify their country's exposure, and the development of domestic supply chains.

Most companies in the sector, such as Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. and Kaynes Technology Ltd., are expected to report robust second-quarter growth. However, a few companies, like Amber Enterprises Ltd. and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., are expected to report lower growth compared to last year. However, the key focus will be the management's commentary.