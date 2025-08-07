Emcure Pharma Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 41% At Rs 215 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO and Managing Director, Satish Mehta said, "We delivered robust performance across all businesses in Q1. We continue to augment our portfolio in all our focus markets though in-licensing and in-house development." He further said, "The expanded Sanofi partnership positions us well in the fast growing metabolic segment." On the way forward, he said, "We also have a strong product pipeline for both our domestic and international markets which will fuel future growth. We remain focused on improving efficiencies to drive sustained improvement in margins."