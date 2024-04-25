Embassy REIT's Q4 Result: Net Operating Income Up 13%; To Distribute Rs 495 Crore To Unit Holders

Embassy REIT is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns and operates a 45.4 million square feet portfolio of nine infrastructure-like office parks and four city centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 36.5 million square feet of completed operating area. The portfolio also comprises strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.