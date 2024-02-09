Emami Q3 Results: Profit Rises 11% Despite Subdued Demand Trends

Domestic business posted flat growth of 5%, excluding winter contextual products. The late onset of winter negatively impacted demand for winter contextual products, it said.

In light of reduced input costs, the company experienced enhancement in gross margin, reaching 68.8%. Material costs decreased by 7%.

The third quarter witnessed subdued demand trends, particularly in rural markets, it said.

International business grew by 8%. It witnessed growth despite currency depreciation and geopolitical disturbances in key geographies, the statement said.

Its board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.