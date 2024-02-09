Emami Q3 Results: Profit Rises 11% Despite Subdued Demand Trends
Its board approved a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Emami Ltd.'s net profit increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Net profit rose 11.9% to Rs 260.7 crore in the October-December quarter as against Rs 232.9 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
Emami Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.4% at Rs 996.3 crore vs Rs 982.7 crore.
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 314.9 crore vs Rs 294.2 crore.
Margin at 31.6% vs 29.94%.
Net profit up 11.9% at Rs 260.7 crore vs Rs 232.9 crore.
Domestic business posted flat growth of 5%, excluding winter contextual products. The late onset of winter negatively impacted demand for winter contextual products, it said.
In light of reduced input costs, the company experienced enhancement in gross margin, reaching 68.8%. Material costs decreased by 7%.
The third quarter witnessed subdued demand trends, particularly in rural markets, it said.
International business grew by 8%. It witnessed growth despite currency depreciation and geopolitical disturbances in key geographies, the statement said.
Shares of Emami fell 0.12%, as compared with a rise of 0.16% in the benchmark Nifty 50.