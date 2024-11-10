Emami Aiming 'Very Strong' 10% Growth In Second Half Also

Emami's Chief Executive Officer of Finance Naresh Bhansali expects to clock a high single-digit growth in the current financial year, and his hopes are conditional on a good performance in the winter season.

Expressing optimistism in the demand for his company's winter products, Bhansali told NDTV Profit that he expects the season to be "very strong", like summer.

“We could demonstrate a good growth of almost double-digit 10% growth in the first quarter. We expect winter also to be good and we expect almost the same kind of (growth) across the second half,” he added.