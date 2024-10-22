Elecon Engineering Eyes Rs 2,225 Crore Revenue This Fiscal

Elecon Engineering Co. is on track to meet its revenue guidance for the current financial year on the back of a healthy order book, despite weak second quarter results, the company’s group Chief Financial Officer Kamlesh Shah said.

While speaking exclusively to NDTV Profit, he projected a revenue guidance of Rs 2,225 crore with an Ebitda of 24%.

The Anand-based industrial gear and material handling equipment manufacturer has reported a 4.8% year-on-year growth in its revenue at Rs 508 crore in Q2FY25, compared to Rs 485 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit, however, slipped 0.1% on-year to Rs 87.7 crore in the period under review.

On the Q2 financial results, Shah pointed out that the company’s order book has been quite healthy this year. Elecon Engineering's order intake in the first half of the current financial year grew 18.4% against corresponding period of the previous fiscal to Rs 1,081 crore from Rs 913 crore. In Q2, the company received orders worth Rs 536 crore.

“The traction in our order book is quite good, both in the material handling equipment system as well as gear division,” he said.