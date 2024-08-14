EID-Parry Q1 Results: Profit Falls 30%, Revenue Down 4%

EID-Parry (India) Ltd. reported a 30% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2025.

The manufacturer and marketer of sugar and bio-products recorded a net profit of Rs 225.9 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 324.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Revenue decreased 4% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 6,746.8 crore in comparison to Rs 7,026.5 crore in the same period in the fiscal ended March 2024.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 28% year-on-year to Rs 483.4 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 7.2% from 9.5% in the same period the previous year.

Shares of the company closed 3.38% lower at Rs 750.70 per share on the BSE, compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Sensex.