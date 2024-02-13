ADVERTISEMENT
Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 34%, Beats Estimates
The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended December
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter due to higher sales and price increases. The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 969-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter due to higher sales and price increases.
The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 969-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Eicher Motors Q3FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 4,179 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,069 crore )
Ebitda grew 27% to Rs 1,090 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,049.5 crore )
Ebitda margin stood at 26.08% versus 23.03% last year. (Estimate: 25.8%)
(This is a developing story)
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT