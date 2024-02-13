NDTV ProfitEarningsEicher Motors Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 34%, Beats Estimates
Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 34%, Beats Estimates

The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended December

13 Feb 2024, 02:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Royal Enfield bike. (Source: pexels/Akash Talan)</p></div>
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter due to higher sales and price increases.

The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 969-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Eicher Motors Q3FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 12% to Rs 4,179 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,069 crore )

  • Ebitda grew 27% to Rs 1,090 crore. (Estimate: Rs 1,049.5 crore )

  • Ebitda margin stood at 26.08% versus 23.03% last year. (Estimate: 25.8%)

(This is a developing story)

