Eicher Motors Q2 Review: Strong Demand But Margin Outlook Mixed, Say Brokerages — Check Revised Target Price

Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal-weight rating and trimmed its price target slightly to Rs 7,190 from Rs 7,201. The brokerage noted that Eicher’s Q2 Ebitda was in line with consensus but a touch below its own estimate.

It highlighted that while demand remains robust, incremental margin expansion appears constrained because the company is operating close to full capacity. Peak utilisation, it said, implies limited operating leverage gains, making future price hikes a key factor to watch.

Morgan Stanley also expects the sales mix to remain skewed towards sub-350cc models. Still, it believes the company is right to stay growth-focused and raised its earnings per share estimate by 6%, reflecting stronger demand. The marginal earnings realignment drove its revised price target.