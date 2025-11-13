Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Surge, Meet Estimates

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a solid rise in revenue and profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, meeting analyst forecasts.

Consolidated net profit of the Royal Enfield maker jumped over 24% to Rs 1,370 crore, compared to Rs 1,100 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on Thursday. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 1,422 crore.

Revenue from operations surged nearly 45% to Rs 6,172 crore.