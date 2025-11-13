Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue Surge, Meet Estimates
Consolidated net profit of the Royal Enfield maker jumped over 24% to Rs 1,370 crore.
Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a solid rise in revenue and profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, meeting analyst forecasts.
Consolidated net profit of the Royal Enfield maker jumped over 24% to Rs 1,370 crore, compared to Rs 1,100 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to results announced on Thursday. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 1,422 crore.
Revenue from operations surged nearly 45% to Rs 6,172 crore.
Eicher Motors Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.8% at Rs 6,172 crore versus Rs 4,263 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,082 crore)
EBITDA up 39% at Rs 1,512 crore versus Rs 1,088 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,214 crore)
Margin at 24.5% versus 25.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.9%)
Net Profit up 24.5% at Rs 1,370 crore versus Rs 1,100 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,422 crore)
Shares of Eicher Motors settled 1.2% lower at Rs 6798.8 apiece on the BSE, after the results, compared to a flat benchmark Sensex. The stock has risen 39% year-to-date.