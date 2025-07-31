Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 15%

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a 9.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026. The automobile company reported a consolidated bottom-line of 1,205.22\tcrore as against Rs 1,101.46 crore in the year-ago period. The Royal Enfield-manufacturer's revenue went up 14.8% to Rs 5,041.84 crore as compared to Rs 4,393.05 crore in the same quarter last year. .Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 5,041.84 crore versus Rs 4,393.05 crore.Net profit up 9.4% at Rs 1,205 crore versus Rs 1,101 crore.Ebitda up 3% at Rs 1,202.78 crore versus Rs 1,165.43 crore.Margin at 23.9% versus 26.5%..Q1 Results Live: JSW Energy Profit Rises; Eicher Motors Profit Rises, Meets Estimates