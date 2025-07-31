Business NewsEarningsEicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 15%
Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 15%

Eicher Motors Q1: The Royal Enfield manufacturer's revenue went up 14.8% to Rs 5,041.84 crore as compared to Rs 4,393.05 crore in the same quarter last year.

31 Jul 2025, 05:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Eicher Motors Q1 Results
(Photo source: Eicher Motors)

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a 9.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The automobile company reported a consolidated bottom-line of 1,205.22 crore as against Rs 1,101.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The Royal Enfield-manufacturer's revenue went up 14.8% to Rs 5,041.84 crore as compared to Rs 4,393.05 crore in the same quarter last year.

Eicher Motors Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.8% at Rs 5,041.84 crore versus Rs 4,393.05 crore.

  • Net profit up 9.4% at Rs 1,205 crore versus Rs 1,101 crore.

  • Ebitda up 3% at Rs 1,202.78 crore versus Rs 1,165.43 crore.

  • Margin at 23.9% versus 26.5%.

