Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9%, Revenue Up 15%

Eicher Motors Ltd. reported a 9.4% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The automobile company reported a consolidated bottom-line of 1,205.22 crore as against Rs 1,101.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The Royal Enfield-manufacturer's revenue went up 14.8% to Rs 5,041.84 crore as compared to Rs 4,393.05 crore in the same quarter last year.