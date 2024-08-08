Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Beats Estimates
Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June.
Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as sales of its motorcycle business hit the slow lane.
Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June, on the back of revenue that increased 10.3% to Rs 4,313.34 crore, according to an exchange filing.
Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 4,307 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,016 crore.
Eicher Motors Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.3% to Rs 4,313.34 crore versus Rs 3,912.07 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,307 crore).
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 1,165.43 crore versus Rs 1,020.84 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,127 crore).
Ebitda margin up 92 basis points to 26.5% versus 25.6% (Estimate: 26.20%).
Net profit up 20% to Rs 1,101.46 crore versus Rs 918.34 (Estimate: Rs 1,016 crore).
Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.