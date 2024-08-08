NDTV ProfitEarningsEicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Beats Estimates

Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June.

08 Aug 2024, 05:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
The Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Company)

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as sales of its motorcycle business hit the slow lane.

Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June, on the back of revenue that increased 10.3% to Rs 4,313.34 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 4,307 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,016 crore.

Eicher Motors Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10.3% to Rs 4,313.34 crore versus Rs 3,912.07 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,307 crore).

  • Ebitda up 14% to Rs 1,165.43 crore versus Rs 1,020.84 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,127 crore).

  • Ebitda margin up 92 basis points to 26.5% versus 25.6% (Estimate: 26.20%).

  • Net profit up 20% to Rs 1,101.46 crore versus Rs 918.34 (Estimate: Rs 1,016 crore).

Note: One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

ALSO READ

GST Demand For Eicher Motors Reduced To Rs 27 Crore On Appeal

Opinion
GST Demand For Eicher Motors Reduced To Rs 27 Crore On Appeal
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT