Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Beats Estimates

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, even as sales of its motorcycle business hit the slow lane.

Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June, on the back of revenue that increased 10.3% to Rs 4,313.34 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated the top line at Rs 4,307 crore and the bottom line at Rs 1,016 crore.