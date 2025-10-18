Q2 Earnings Estimates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, And More

HDFC Bank is expected to clock a standalone profit of Rs 17,345.41 crore for the quarter, with its Net Interest Income or the NII seen at Rs 31,423.17 crore.

The Net Interest Margin or the NIM of the bank is estimated to be 3.26%, and the Gross Non-Performing Assets or the GNPA is projected at 1.4%.

ICICI Bank is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 5,127.70 crore. While the bank's Net Interest Income is estimated at Rs 88,885.36 crore, and its NIM is seen at 4.17%. The Asset quality is projected to be strong, with the GNPA at 0.76% and Net Non-Performing Assets or the NNPA to be estimated at 0.43% for the quarter.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank is estimated to report a Net Interest Income or NII of Rs 4,436.65 crore with a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.95%. The bank's asset quality profile is seen at 3.8% GNPA. The bank is expected to report the NNPA at 1.2%.