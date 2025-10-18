Q2 Earnings Estimates: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, And More
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Ultratech Cement among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Saturday
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday:
HDFC Bank is expected to clock a standalone profit of Rs 17,345.41 crore for the quarter, with its Net Interest Income or the NII seen at Rs 31,423.17 crore.
The Net Interest Margin or the NIM of the bank is estimated to be 3.26%, and the Gross Non-Performing Assets or the GNPA is projected at 1.4%.
ICICI Bank is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 5,127.70 crore. While the bank's Net Interest Income is estimated at Rs 88,885.36 crore, and its NIM is seen at 4.17%. The Asset quality is projected to be strong, with the GNPA at 0.76% and Net Non-Performing Assets or the NNPA to be estimated at 0.43% for the quarter.
Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank is estimated to report a Net Interest Income or NII of Rs 4,436.65 crore with a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 3.95%. The bank's asset quality profile is seen at 3.8% GNPA. The bank is expected to report the NNPA at 1.2%.
UltraTech Cement Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. are two prominent names in the finance and infrastructure sectors, respectively, that are set to post their quarterly results today.
UltraTech Cement, a major player in the cement industry, is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 1,455.5 crore on a total revenue of Rs 18,527.1 crore for the recent quarter, with Ebitda reaching Rs 3,285.5 crore.
Meanwhile, UTI Asset Management Company or UTI AMC is likely to report robust figures, including a net profit of Rs 839 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,894.1 crore for the same period, indicating a strong operating margin of 51.3%, according to Bloomberg analyst estimates.